Coronavirus: Mandatory mask policy for Peterborough area to begin Aug. 1

Masks will be mandatory inside many public spaces beginning Aug. 1, Peterborough Public Health announced on Monday.

The health unit serves the city of Peterborough, all eight municipalities of Peterborough County and Hiawatha and Curve Lake First Nations.

Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, the health unit’s medical officer of health, says after collaborating with municipal leaders, she is invoking a directive under Ontario’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act that requires individuals to wear a face covering in certain indoor public spaces.

The directive applies to all owners and operators of commercial establishments, public transit services and commercial transportation services within the health unit’s catchment area.

She noted that Aug. 1 was selected to allow the public to get ready for the policy and to give businesses time to prepare for the policy, such as training staff and installing signage.

“Although not conclusive, there is increasing scientific evidence that wearing a face covering can help reduce COVID-19 transmission,” said Salvaterra. “This measure will help both residents and visitors to our area and adds to a clear and consistent regionalized approach to mandatory face coverings across the central Ontario region, especially as we move into Stage 3 of our restart.”

As of Sunday, the health unit reported no active cases of coronavirus. The last new case was reported on June 20 — a streak of 29 consecutive days.

Salvaterra emphasized that as the Peterborough area enters Stage 3 of the provincial reopening plan, following public health guidance is key to staving off a resurgence of COVID-19.

“While local businesses and organizations are doing their part to implement measures within their settings to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as individuals we also need to continue our efforts such as physical distancing, washing our hands often, staying home when sick, and now, wearing a face covering when in an enclosed public space,” she said.

The health unit says the directive will be enacted and enforced in “good faith” and will be primarily used as a means to educate people on mandatory mask use in enclosed public spaces.

“We have heard directly from many local residents and community partners that a clear mandatory mask directive is important to them to keep our community safe,” said Salvaterra. “Socializing and normalizing mask use in enclosed public places will help protect others, especially our most vulnerable residents.”

Salvaterra noted, though, that it is equally as important not to stigmatize those who are unable to wear face coverings for medical reasons.

“Being kind, patient and respectful to others is just as important as any infection control measure as we also must remember to support each other’s mental health during the pandemic,” she said.

The health unit also highlighted a recent survey by the Peterborough Chamber of Commerce, which indicated nearly 70 per cent of its members favoured a mandatory mask policy.

There are exemptions to the policy including:

A child under age 2 or is a child under the age of 5 either chronologically or developmentally and he or she refuses to wear a face covering and cannot be persuaded to do so by their caregiver;

The person is incapacitated and unable to remove their face covering without assistance;

Wearing a face covering would inhibit the person’s ability to breathe such as, but not limited to, during athletic, fitness or physical activity or any activity that would preclude its use (such as swimming);

For any other medical reason, the person cannot safely wear a face covering such as, but not limited to, respiratory disease, cognitive difficulties or difficulties in hearing or processing information.

For any religious reason, the person cannot wear a face covering.

In a tweet on Friday, Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien said a policy was forthcoming and that she “strongly” encourages people to wear face coverings.

Hi Tim. I agree. @Ptbohealth is the lead on this and an announcement is forthcoming. We are ensuring an approach that is consistent across the city, county, and First Nations.

In the meantime, I strongly encourage people to wear face coverings. https://t.co/diBJIKSs5k — Diane Therrien (@DianeNTherrien) July 17, 2020

Last Monday, a mask-wearing order went into effect after being issued by the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit for the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland and Haliburton counties.

