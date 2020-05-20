Coronavirus: Non-medical masks now recommended for Canadians, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

As many provinces across Canada begin to loosen public health restrictions and gradually open their economies, federal public health officials are now officially recommending that people wear non-medical masks in situations where physical distancing isn’t possible.

After initially advising against wearing non-medical masks, federal health officials said in April that people who don’t have symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, could wear non-medical masks when in public as “an additional measure” to protect others — but officials didn’t present it as an official recommendation.

Updated recommendations on the use of non-medical masks amid the ongoing pandemic will be posted on the government’s website later on Wednesday, Canada’s chief medical officer of health said Wednesday.

Dr. Theresa Tam has said some evidence suggests that COVID-19 can be spread by people who aren’t showing symptoms.

Tam, however, has emphasized that wearing a mask — whether medical or non-medical — does not replace staying two metres apart from people outside your household and maintaining proper hand hygiene.

Health officials on Wednesday said those measures must continue through the spring and summer months and urged that “staying home when sick is a must.”

PM says he will wear mask while entering, exiting House of Commons

Ahead of the agency’s update earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked about his personal approach to wearing a face mask, including when and how he covers his face.

Trudeau said he prefers to maintain a two-metre distance from other people but has opted to cover his face when that’s not possible.

“In situations where I’m either walking through the halls of Parliament or going to my office and coming in proximity to people, I’ve chosen to start wearing a mask,” the prime minister said, noting he would wear a mask entering Parliament on Wednesday afternoon for the House of Commons’ in-person sitting.

“Once I am at my desk in Parliament and two metres separate from everyone else, I will take off my mask so I can engage in parliamentary discourse. But as soon as I leave my seat and walk past people, walk through potentially busier hallways, I will be wearing a mask.

“That’s my personal choice that is aligned, I think, with what public health is recommending, but we all need to adjust to what works in our circumstances and keep safety at the forefront of what we’re doing,” he added.

In an interview with Global News in April, Dr. Jeff Kwong, an infectious diseases epidemiologist and professor at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, said that the only way non-medical masks are effective is if they cover both your mouth and nose.

With little data available on the efficacy of homemade masks, Kwong predicted they’re probably not as effective as medical masks but said he thinks “some protection is still better than no protection.”

⁠— With files from Global News’ Meghan Collie and the Canadian Press