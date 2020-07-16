Ontario Stage 3: Peterborough zoo playgrounds reopening July 22, attractions remain closed

Send this page to someone via email

The popular Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough will reopen its playground facilities next week but the zoo’s attractions will remain closed.

Late Thursday afternoon, zoo officials announced its playground facilities will reopen on Wednesday, July 22.

The announcement follows the city’s news release which stated its playgrounds would open Friday as part of the province’s Stage 3 reopening.

Wheelchair swings use can be accessed by contacting the program supervisor 48 hours in advance by email or phone 705-748-9301 x 2304 to make a timed reservation.

The zoo closed in mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic was declared.

The zoo — operated by Peterborough Utilities — says reserved picnic shelters will reopen on Aug. 1. Reservations must be confirmed by management two weeks prior to the booking date. Bookings must have no more than 100 people and physical distancing must be followed.

However, all zoo attractions remain closed, along with the zoo walking area, all facilities between the gates, amenities and attractions including splash pads, the gift shop, train ride, programs and facility rentals.

“Our first priority is safety,” the zoo stated. Tweet This

“We look forward to being able to open the zoo again once we are able to do so in a manner that ensures the safety of the public and staff, as well as safeguarding the well-being of the animals in our care. Rest assured that in the meantime, our animals continue to receive excellent care from our small team of dedicated staff.”

The zoo noted due to limited resources and the safety of visitors and staff, all washrooms will remain closed and garbage is carry-in/carry-out.

The Riverview Park and Zoo is the only free admission accredited zoo in Canada which cares for more than 150 animals and includes 30 exhibits.

