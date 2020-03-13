Menu

Health

Peterborough Riverview Park and Zoo closing to public in response to COVID-19 concerns

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 3:41 pm
Updated March 13, 2020 3:44 pm
Hazard is the new lynx at the Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough. The zoo will be closed beginning Saturday as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.
The Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough is closing effective Saturday as a precautionary step in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Peterborough Utilities Group, which manages the Water Street park, stated Friday afternoon that the zoo will be closed until further notice. All park and education programs and events as well as facilities are “suspended until further notice.”

READ MORE: Peterborough Riverview Park and Zoo’s beloved bobcat Montana dies

The PUG main office on Ashburnham Drive will also be closed to the public to “assist in social distancing” as instructed by the healthcare professionals.

As of Friday, there have been no reported presumptive or positive cases of coronavirus in the jurisdiction of Peterborough Public Health with includes the city, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

All questions and customer interactions may be conducted over the phone or online.

Payments may be made online through a person’s bank or by cheque. Any issues, customers are asked to call  705-748-6900.

“We ask customers not to place cash in our drop-box without prior notification to customer service staff,” a statement reads.

All non-essential service work at customer premises will be suspended until further notice. All emergency work will continue; however, customers will be required to answer questions regarding their current health status, recent travel to COVID-19 affected areas or contact with any person who has been diagnosed or presumed to have.

Peterborough facilities, churches take extra precautions for COVID-19
CoronavirusCOVID-19Riverview Park and ZooPeterborough ZooPeterborough zoo closed
