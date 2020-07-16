Ontario Stage 3: What the City of Peterborough is reopening and when

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough has announced plans for a number of facilities and services to resume as part of the province’s Stage 3 reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a community, we’ve done extremely well so far to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Peterborough,” said Mayor Diane Therrien. “As the province eases restrictions and more normal activities resume, we want to maintain the same commitment. The city is taking many precautions to welcome you back to our facilities safely. Let’s all do our part.”

The following schedule is planned:

City hall: Reopening in early August (date to be finalized next week). Most services continue to be offered online and by phone (705-742-7777). Plexiglass barriers are being installed at customer service desks, public health protocols are being implemented, and an appointment scheduling service is being launched later this month.

Community services office (210 Wolfe St.): Remaining closed to the public until further notice while construction on accessibility upgrades is being completed.

Social services office (178 Charlotte St.): Remaining open with reduced hours. Call by phone at 705-748-8830 or email socialservices@peterborough.ca. Individuals visiting the office will be screened, and only one person will be permitted into the lobby area at a time.

Public works (791 Webber Ave.): Remaining closed to the public.

Evinrude Centre: Reopening starting Aug. 3 for limited use by specific sport affiliations and organizations, with COVID-19 protocols in place for scheduled ice rentals in August. All August facility booking contracts will be cancelled, and new contracts will be issued for the eligible user groups. Arena’s customer service office remains closed.

Other arenas: Gradual reopening by late August or early September once COVID-19 protocols are in place for the Peterborough Memorial Centre and other arenas. Memorial Centre box office remains closed. For arena facility booking related inquiries, send an email.

Arena measures include:

Self-screening before entry

Hand sanitization upon entry

Restrictions on the number of users on each ice pad and in arena change rooms

One-way entrance into the facility, individual ice pads and designated exits using directional floor markers to support physical distancing

Enhanced cleaning of the facility following each permitted rental

No access to the general public or any spectators at this time

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre: Reopening July 27. Phased approach for centre hours, activities and programs, including new protocols to help create a safe experience for visitors and staff. Access to the aquatic and fitness centres, including change rooms, is on a first-come, first-served basis, however this will not include fitness classes, personal training, child minding or registered programs such as swimming lessons and aqua fitness.

The Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre is reopening on July 27. Jessica Nyznik/Global News

To support provincial guidelines and enhanced cleaning activities, the new hours of operation are:

Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to noon

The wellness centre will have the following measures:

Self-screening before entry

Required hand sanitizer use before entry

Directional floor markers to support physical distancing

Enhanced cleaning of the facility, including exercise equipment, both during the hours the facility is open to users and during the time it is closed

Physical barriers (plexiglass), signage and personal protective equipment

Restrictions on the maximum number of people in the facility at one time

Playgrounds: Reopening starting Friday. Peterborough Public Health reminds people that playground surfaces are not disinfected regularly. It encourages people to wash or sanitize hands before and after use, stay home if they’re sick, practise physical distancing and avoid touching their faces.

All playground equipment will reopen on Friday. City of Peterborough

Peterborough Public Library: Phased reopening plans continue with opening expected in a few weeks. Starting July 28, curbside pickup service at the main branch on Aylmer Street will expand. The DelaFosse Branch remains closed.

Curbside pickup hours at the main branch will be expanded, with no appointments necessary, as follows:

Tuesday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sport fields: The city’s recreation division is contacting user groups for outdoor recreation facilities, both sports leagues and event organizers, to determine the demand for facility bookings.

“It will take a few weeks to review the requests, collect information from user groups, and prepare sport fields for organized team play,” the city said.

For more details on modified conditions for city facilities, call the city at 705-742-7777 or visit online.