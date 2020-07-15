One new coronavirus case confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 616

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed one new case of the novel coronavirus in the region on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 616, including 36 deaths.

The new case is involving a Penetanguishene, Ont., man who’s between the ages of 35 and 44. The source of the man’s infection is still under investigation.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 560 people have recovered and four people remain in hospital. Of all cases, about 18 per cent have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 102 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 37,052, including 2,732 deaths.