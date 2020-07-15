Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

One new coronavirus case confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 616

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 1:46 pm
Coronavirus: Most of Ontario to move to stage 3 of province’s reopening except for GTHA, Windsor
WATCH: Friday marks a big day as many regions in Ontario move to Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed one new case of the novel coronavirus in the region on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 616, including 36 deaths.

The new case is involving a Penetanguishene, Ont., man who’s between the ages of 35 and 44. The source of the man’s infection is still under investigation.

Read more: Most Canadians support shutdowns over 2nd coronavirus wave: Ipsos poll

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 560 people have recovered and four people remain in hospital. Of all cases, about 18 per cent have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 102 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, lowest increase since late March

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 102 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 37,052, including 2,732 deaths.

Coronavirus: Ontario health minister says Stage 3 progress will determine future changes
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesSimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitSimcoe CountyMuskokaMuskoka coronavirusMuskoka COVID-19Simcoe County COVID-19Simcoe coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers