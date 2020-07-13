Coronavirus: Ontario health minister says Stage 3 progress will determine future changes

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Monday that the progress and data that comes from Stage 3 as regions move into the next stage of reopening will determine whether changes happen, such as further increases to public gatherings, but certain restrictions on some businesses could remain in place for the foreseeable future. Finance Minister Rod Phillips and Premier Doug Ford added that if certain businesses like theme parks and banquet halls, which will remain closed during Stage 3, can produce a plan for a safe reopening they would examine whether it could be approved.