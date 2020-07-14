Menu

Health

4 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 616

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 2:44 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario health minister says Stage 3 progress will determine future changes
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Monday that the progress and data that comes from Stage 3 as regions move into the next stage of reopening will determine whether changes happen, such as further increases to public gatherings, but certain restrictions on some businesses could remain in place for the foreseeable future.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 616, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Bradford, Innisfil and Penetanguishene, Ont., involving women ranging in age between 18 and 63.

Read more: Barrie, Ont., COVID-19 testing, assessment centres alter their hours

The Barrie case is community-acquired, while the Innisfil one is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case.

The source of infection for the Bradford and Penetanguishene cases is still under investigation.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 559 people have recovered and four people remain in hospital. Of all cases, about 18 per cent have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

Read more: 111 new coronavirus cases, 1 death in Ontario; total cases at 36,950

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 111 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 36,950, including 2,723 deaths.

Coronavirus: Ontario education minister says child-care centres to increase size of cohort
