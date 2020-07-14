4 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 616

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 616, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Bradford, Innisfil and Penetanguishene, Ont., involving women ranging in age between 18 and 63.

The Barrie case is community-acquired, while the Innisfil one is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case.

The source of infection for the Bradford and Penetanguishene cases is still under investigation.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 559 people have recovered and four people remain in hospital. Of all cases, about 18 per cent have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 111 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 36,950, including 2,723 deaths.