Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday that 24 regions in Ontario will be able to enter Stage 3 of reopening as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 17 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The regions are excluded, in part due to them entering Stage 2 later, include Toronto, Peel, Windsor-Essex, York, Durham, Niagara, Haldimand-Norfolk, Hamilton, Halton and Lambton.