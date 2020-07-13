Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Ontario set to announce plans for Stage 3 of COVID-19 reopening

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 13, 2020 6:11 am
Coronavirus: Ontario health minister says there’s ‘hope’ for move to stage 3 soon
WATCH ABOVE (July 6, 2020): Coronavirus -- Ontario health minister says there's 'hope' for move to stage 3 soon.

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce plans for Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening today.

The development comes as the spread of COVID-19 continues to slow.

Most of Ontario entered Stage 2 of reopening on June 19, with Toronto following five days later.

The remaining regions were all in Stage 2 as of July 7, which included reopening patios and hair salons.

Read more: Ontario to reveal plans Monday to enter Stage 3 of reopening: sources

According to a document released in late April, Stage 3 includes allowing remaining workplaces to reopen “safely,” and further relaxing restrictions on public gatherings.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

The document notes that large public gatherings such as concerts and sporting events will continue to be restricted.

But the president and CEO of the Ontario Hospital Association is already expressing some hesitations at the prospect of entering the third phase.

“Given that hospitals continue to act as the anchor of Ontario’s response to COVID-19, (the OHA) will be giving this announcement some serious scrutiny”‘ Anthony Dale wrote on Twitter. “We can’t have hallway healthcare in a pandemic.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
