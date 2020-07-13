116 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths in Ontario; total cases at 36,839

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 116 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 36,839.

Ontario has been, overall, seeing new daily infection numbers on the decline over the past several weeks.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,722, as three new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 32,663 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 88 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 1,712,315 tests so far for the virus. This is up 20,896 tests from the previous day. There are 7,837 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Monday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from the Greater Toronto Area, with Toronto seeing 34 new cases, Peel Region with 38 and York Region with six.

The report also highlights that Windsor-Essex, which has been at the centre of farm outbreaks among migrant workers, reported an additional 15 cases.

Ottawa added 10 new cases, according to the report.

All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or five or fewer new cases.

“Locally, 29 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 21 of them reporting no new cases at all,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Monday morning.

“Having seen a continued decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases as the province entered Stage 2, and with hospitalizations being at all-time lows, today we’re providing details about Stage 3 of our plan to continue the safe and gradual reopening the province.”

Today, Ontario is reporting 116 cases of #COVID19, a 0.3% increase. Locally, 29 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 21 of them reporting no new cases at all. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 13, 2020

Having seen a continued decline in the number of new #COVID19 cases as the province entered Stage 2, and with hospitalizations being at all-time lows, today we’re providing details about Stage 3 of our plan to continue the safe and gradual reopening the province. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 13, 2020

5:39 Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces June job gains, promotes made-in Ontario products Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces June job gains, promotes made-in Ontario products

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

17,014 people are male.

19,545 people are female.

1,881 people are 19 and under.

10,923 people are 20 to 39.

11,170 people are 40 to 59.

6,874 people are 60 to 79.

5,981 people are 80 and over.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Ontario has 104 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (down by 12 from the previous day), with 28 patients in an intensive care unit (down by one) and 20 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by one).

The report notes that more than 35 hospitals did not submit their data and “we anticipate the number of hospitalized patients to increase tomorrow.”

“The number of COVID-19 patients receiving care in hospital has dropped significantly from the highs of over 1,000 reported in May. ICU admissions and vented patients have also seen a persistent decline since the peak of this pandemic,” Elliot said.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Sunday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Sunday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,836 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario and there are 25 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 76 active cases among long-term care residents and 148 active cases among staff.

