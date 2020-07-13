Coronavirus: Ontario’s Stage 3 reopening increases gathering limits as indoor dining, gyms permitted to reopen

Ontario Premier Doug Ford introduced Monday what Stage 3 of reopening will look like for the province, allowing more businesses to reopen including dine-in restaurants, gyms, bars, live shows, performing arts, movie theatres, and casinos. Team sports and tour and guide services are also among things able to resume. Stage 3 also includes a sharp increase in the limits on public gatherings, allowing up to 100 people outdoors and up to 50 indoors, with social distancing measures still in place outside your social bubble.