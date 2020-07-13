Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Four new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 613

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 4:05 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario’s Stage 3 reopening increases gathering limits as indoor dining, gyms permitted to reopen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford introduced Monday what Stage 3 of reopening will look like for the province.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed four new cases of the novel coronavirus since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 613, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Innisfil and Huntsville, Ont., involving men ranging between the ages of 35 and 79.

Read more: Coronavirus: Masks to be required in indoor public spaces in Simcoe County, Muskoka

The cases in Barrie and Huntsville are community-acquired, while the Innisfil case is workplace-related.

“In the last week, we had a total of seven cases and that’s actually the smallest number of cases we’ve had since nearer the beginning,” Dr. Charles Gardner, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s medical officer of health, said Monday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We’ve most definitely come down quite dramatically, and also we have no outbreaks at this time, so we had one workplace outbreak at a food processing plant in Simcoe County, and that came to an end on July 10.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that much of the province will enter Stage 3 of reopening, with the exception of the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton, Niagara and Windsor-Essex.

Trending Stories

Stage 3 will increase gathering limits and allow indoor restaurant dining, bars and gyms to reopen.

Read more: Ontario reopening Stage 3: Gathering limit increasing as indoor dining, gyms permitted to reopen

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 556 people have recovered and four people remain in hospital. Of all cases, about 18 per cent have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Monday, Ontario reported 170 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 36,839, including 2,722 deaths.

Coronavirus: Ontario health minister says Stage 3 progress will determine future changes
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesSimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitMuskoka coronavirusMuskoka COVID-19Simcoe County coronavirusSimcoe County COVID-19Simcoe Muskoka health unit
Flyers
More weekly flyers