Comments

Health

Barrie, Ont., COVID-19 testing, assessment centres alter their hours

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 11:51 am
A woman arrives at the COVID-19 assessment centre at the Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
A woman arrives at the COVID-19 assessment centre at the Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Coronavirus testing and assessment centres in Barrie, Ont., are altering their hours.

The COVID-19 assessment centre on Huronia Road will now be closed on Saturdays and Sundays but will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday to Friday.

Read more: No new coronavirus cases in Simcoe County, Muskoka for 2nd day in row

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) clinic C drive-thru will now be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday but from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday to Friday.

Health officials say people who have COVID-19 symptoms should go to the assessment centre on Huronia Road. Those who don’t have coronavirus symptoms but want to be tested should go to the RVH drive-thru, officials add.

COVID-19 symptoms include difficulty breathing, fever, cough, muscle aches, fatigue, headache, sore throat and a runny nose. Additional symptoms may include a hoarse voice, difficulty swallowing, loss of sense of smell or taste, diarrhea or nausea and vomiting and conjunctivitis.

Read more: Coronavirus: Masks to be required in indoor public spaces in Simcoe County, Muskoka

For seniors, symptoms may include chills, delirium with no other obvious reasons, falls, acute functional decline, increased heart rate and decreased blood pressure.

At RVH, appointments can be made by calling 705-728-9090, ext. 49910. If you don’t have an appointment, officials say not to join the line of cars but to drive past and proceed to the parking spots that are marked A or B.

 

