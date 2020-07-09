Barrie, Ont., COVID-19 testing, assessment centres alter their hours

Send this page to someone via email

Coronavirus testing and assessment centres in Barrie, Ont., are altering their hours.

The COVID-19 assessment centre on Huronia Road will now be closed on Saturdays and Sundays but will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday to Friday.

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) clinic C drive-thru will now be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday but from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday to Friday.

Health officials say people who have COVID-19 symptoms should go to the assessment centre on Huronia Road. Those who don’t have coronavirus symptoms but want to be tested should go to the RVH drive-thru, officials add.

COVID-19 symptoms include difficulty breathing, fever, cough, muscle aches, fatigue, headache, sore throat and a runny nose. Additional symptoms may include a hoarse voice, difficulty swallowing, loss of sense of smell or taste, diarrhea or nausea and vomiting and conjunctivitis.

For seniors, symptoms may include chills, delirium with no other obvious reasons, falls, acute functional decline, increased heart rate and decreased blood pressure.

At RVH, appointments can be made by calling 705-728-9090, ext. 49910. If you don’t have an appointment, officials say not to join the line of cars but to drive past and proceed to the parking spots that are marked A or B.