Unsafe sleep practices linked to more than a third of infant deaths: N.B. coroner

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A new report from the Office of the Chief Coroner in New Brunswick says unsafe sleeping practices were involved in more than a third of infant deaths over a five-year period.

The report from the Child Death Review Committee highlights ongoing concerns related to preventable infant deaths.

“The report examines cases reviewed by the committee to identify common risk factors and opportunities to help prevent future tragedies,” said deputy chief coroner, Emily Caissy, who is chair of the committee.

From Jan. 1, 2020 to Sept. 11, 2025, the coroner’s office says it responded to 20 child deaths that involved unsafe sleeping practices.

“The review found unsafe sleep practices were associated with 36 per cent of all deaths of children under the age of two during that period,” the Department of Justice and Public Safety said in a news release.

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“In 16 of the 20 cases, unsafe sleep practices were directly linked to the cause of death.”

In a statement, Public Safety Minister Robert Gauvin said the findings reinforce the need for education and collaboration.

According to the coroner’s office, the Department of Social Development was involved with the families of 10 of those 20 cases at the time of the children’s deaths. Half of the report’s six recommendations were directed towards the department.

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“Social development was identified as a partner — a department that would have the opportunity for intervention and awareness,” said Caissy.

“One of the findings that we have actually in the report is that we weren’t able to establish a risk, a socioeconomic risk. And there’s multiple services that social development provides that they would have a reason to be in contact with someone.”

The report made mention of social media and its role in spreading what Caissy said was “sometimes conflicted advice” on safe practices.

“Some of that advice is not founded in any kind of research. Although well intended, sometimes it doesn’t provide good and solid information,” she said.

“People will turn to social media instead of their doctors maybe for advice. So we’ll see that reflected in the report and again like I said sometimes the information that people get on social media is not from reliable sources, so they’re misled in that.”

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Caissy pointed specifically to Instagram or TikTok videos that may encourage new parents to co-sleep or bed share in order to maximize bonding, which contradicts Canadian guidelines.

According to the province’s safe sleep for babies resource, bed-sharing — which is when a baby sleeps in the same beds as adults, other children, or pets — is “unsafe and there is a high risk for accidents.”

The province says babies on adult beds can fall or get trapped, blankets can increase the risk of suffocation, and bed-sharing is “even riskier if adults in the bed are under the influence of alcohol, drugs or medication that causes drowsiness.”

When asked if the committee had a difficult task at hand because bed-sharing is common in some cultures and communities, Caissy said they only hoped to share information.

“We’re hoping that once the public is informed, that they will use that information to make their decisions,” she said.

Safe practices

For the hospitals and programs that work with new parents, education about safe sleeping practices is key.

“Horizon will review the committee’s recommendations closely and follow up as appropriate,” wrote Christa Wheeler-Thorne, clinical executive director for women and children’s health with Horizon Health.

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She says safe sleep education is a well-established part of the care their teams provide to new parents prior to discharge. That education includes guidance on safe sleeping positions and recognizing unsafe practices.

The IWK Health Centre in Halifax, which is the region’s children’s hospital, recommends making sure infants are in their own safe sleep space — such as a crib or bassinet. The IWK also recommends a firm mattress and no added blankets or teddy bears.

“Making sure that they’re always on their back when they go to sleep,” said Andrea Melanson, a discharge planning coordinator with IWK Neonatal Intensive Care.

“And blankets are — if they do need blankets — are well tucked in around the baby under the armpit so that they can’t slip up near their face.”

— with files from David Murdock