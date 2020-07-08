No new coronavirus cases in Simcoe County, Muskoka for 2nd day in row

Send this page to someone via email

No new coronavirus cases were reported by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

This means the region’s total number of confirmed cases remains at 606, including 36 deaths.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 540 people have recovered and three people remain in hospital. Of all cases, about 18 per cent have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Tuesday, the health unit announced that beginning July 13, members of the public will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public settings, including while at businesses and organizations, as well as while on public transit.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 118 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 36,178, including 2,700 deaths.