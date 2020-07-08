Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

No new coronavirus cases in Simcoe County, Muskoka for 2nd day in row

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 8, 2020 2:15 pm
Coronavirus: Ford says extension of emergency orders will allow Ontario to act swiftly if needed
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones explain why emergency orders may need to be extended in the future.

No new coronavirus cases were reported by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

This means the region’s total number of confirmed cases remains at 606, including 36 deaths.

Read more: No new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka Tuesday: health unit

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 540 people have recovered and three people remain in hospital. Of all cases, about 18 per cent have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Tuesday, the health unit announced that beginning July 13, members of the public will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public settings, including while at businesses and organizations, as well as while on public transit.

Trending Stories

Read more: 118 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths in Ontario; total cases at 36,178

Story continues below advertisement

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 118 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 36,178, including 2,700 deaths.

Coronavirus: Ford says extension of emergency orders will allow Ontario to act swiftly if needed
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesSimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitMuskoka coronavirusMuskoka COVID-19Simcoe County coronavirusSimcoe County COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers