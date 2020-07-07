No new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka Tuesday: health unit

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported no new coronavirus cases in the region Tuesday, with the local total number of cases remaining at 607, including 36 deaths.

On Tuesday, the health unit announced that beginning July 13, members of the public will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public settings, including while at businesses and organizations, as well as while on public transit.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 538 people have recovered and three people remain in hospital. Of all cases, about 18 per cent have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 112 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 36,060, including 2,691 deaths.