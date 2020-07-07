Menu

Health

No new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka Tuesday: health unit

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 7, 2020 4:30 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario introducing legislation to extend some pandemic emergency orders
On Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that the provincial government is introducing new legislation that would enable the extension of some coronavirus pandemic emergency orders over the next year.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported no new coronavirus cases in the region Tuesday, with the local total number of cases remaining at 607, including 36 deaths.

On Tuesday, the health unit announced that beginning July 13, members of the public will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public settings, including while at businesses and organizations, as well as while on public transit.

Read more: Coronavirus: Masks to be required in indoor public spaces in Simcoe County, Muskoka

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 538 people have recovered and three people remain in hospital. Of all cases, about 18 per cent have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

Read more: 112 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in Ontario; total cases at 36,060

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 112 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 36,060, including 2,691 deaths.

Coronavirus: Ford says extension of emergency orders will allow Ontario to act swiftly if needed
