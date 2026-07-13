Ottawa provides $71 million for youth mental health services in Quebec

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The federal government is providing $71 million over four years to help expand youth mental health services in Quebec, as health officials warn growing numbers of young people are struggling to meet their basic needs.

The funding, announced Monday, is part of Canada’s Youth Mental Health Fund and will support services delivered through Santé Québec in partnership with the province.

Front-line workers say mental health challenges among youth are becoming increasingly complex, with many young people facing issues ranging from housing and food insecurity to emotional distress.

“Lodging, food, and mental health services,” said Natalie Zirnhelt of Santé Québec, describing some of the needs being seen among young people seeking help.

Federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel said young people frequently cite isolation and mounting social pressures as key challenges.

“First, what they’re talking a lot about is isolation,” Michel said. “Second, they don’t feel equipped for this pressure that they’re seeing outside.”

Story continues below advertisement

In Quebec, the new funding will be used to enhance services offered through Aire ouverte, a network of one-stop drop-in centres serving people aged 12 to 25.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The centres provide access to a range of services, including nursing care, mental health support and social services.

“We have nurse clinicians and practitioners,” Zirnhelt said. “We have social workers, criminologists, sexologists, and educators.”

There are currently two Aire ouverte offices and four satellite locations in Montreal, along with additional sites elsewhere in the province.

Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant said the province plans to continue expanding the network.

“This year in the budget we’re going to open four more sites and one more mobile site,” Carmant said.

The funding comes amid growing concerns about youth mental health across Canada.

According to Health Canada, one in four young people had been diagnosed with a mental illness in 2022. Statistics Canada has also reported that the proportion of Canadians aged 15 and older living with generalized anxiety disorder doubled between 2012 and 2022.

Officials say the additional funding is intended to improve access to care and help address rising demand for mental health services among young Quebecers.