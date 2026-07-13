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1 comment

  1. Robert de Hartog
    July 13, 2026 at 11:15 pm

    Good. Then do not fill Ontario hospitals with your patients.

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Health

Ottawa provides $71 million for youth mental health services in Quebec

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted July 13, 2026 9:01 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Youth mental health services in Montreal get extra funding'
Youth mental health services in Montreal get extra funding
The federal government announced additional funding Monday to support mental health services for youth. The move is as part of a national program meant to help minors who are struggling. As Phil Carpenter reports, front line workers say the funds will help them face the growing needs in their community.
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The federal government is providing $71 million over four years to help expand youth mental health services in Quebec, as health officials warn growing numbers of young people are struggling to meet their basic needs.

The funding, announced Monday, is part of Canada’s Youth Mental Health Fund and will support services delivered through Santé Québec in partnership with the province.

Front-line workers say mental health challenges among youth are becoming increasingly complex, with many young people facing issues ranging from housing and food insecurity to emotional distress.

“Lodging, food, and mental health services,” said Natalie Zirnhelt of Santé Québec, describing some of the needs being seen among young people seeking help.

Federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel said young people frequently cite isolation and mounting social pressures as key challenges.

“First, what they’re talking a lot about is isolation,” Michel said. “Second, they don’t feel equipped for this pressure that they’re seeing outside.”

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In Quebec, the new funding will be used to enhance services offered through Aire ouverte, a network of one-stop drop-in centres serving people aged 12 to 25.

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The centres provide access to a range of services, including nursing care, mental health support and social services.

“We have nurse clinicians and practitioners,” Zirnhelt said. “We have social workers, criminologists, sexologists, and educators.”

There are currently two Aire ouverte offices and four satellite locations in Montreal, along with additional sites elsewhere in the province.

Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant said the province plans to continue expanding the network.

“This year in the budget we’re going to open four more sites and one more mobile site,” Carmant said.

The funding comes amid growing concerns about youth mental health across Canada.

According to Health Canada, one in four young people had been diagnosed with a mental illness in 2022. Statistics Canada has also reported that the proportion of Canadians aged 15 and older living with generalized anxiety disorder doubled between 2012 and 2022.

Officials say the additional funding is intended to improve access to care and help address rising demand for mental health services among young Quebecers.

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