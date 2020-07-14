111 new coronavirus cases, 1 death in Ontario; total cases at 36,950

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 111 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 36,950.

Ontario has been, overall, seeing new daily infection numbers on the decline over the past several weeks.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,723, as one new death was reported.

Meanwhile, 32,785 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 88 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 1,729,059 tests so far for the virus. This is up 16,744 tests from the previous day. There are 13,918 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Tuesday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from the Greater Toronto Area, with Toronto seeing 14 new cases, Peel Region with 38, York Region with 17 and Hamilton added nine more cases.

The report also highlights that Windsor-Essex, which has been at the centre of farm outbreaks among migrant workers, reported an additional 10 cases.

Ottawa added seven new cases, according to the report.

All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or five or fewer new cases.

“Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 21 of them reporting no new cases at all,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

“With 122 more resolved, there are 11 fewer active cases in the province.”

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

17,064 people are male.

19,605 people are female.

1,895 people are 19 and under.

10,975 people are 20 to 39.

11,200 people are 40 to 59.

6,889 people are 60 to 79.

5,981 people are 80 and over.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

In Tuesday’s age group breakdown, the province recorded zero new cases for people in the 80 and over age category and only 15 cases in the 60 to 79 age group out of 111 cases for the day. The rest of the infections in Tuesday’s report are from those aged 59 and younger.

Ontario has 137 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by 33 from the previous day), with 30 patients in an intensive care unit (up by two) and 21 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by one).

The report notes that the sharp increase in hospitalizations was due to a number of hospitals’ delayed inputting of weekend numbers into the system.

“Now that most hospitals have updated their weekend numbers there were, in fact, 130 admitted patients yesterday (not 104), so the actual increase is 7,” according to the report.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Monday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Monday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,836 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which remains unchanged, and there are 27 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 76 active cases among long-term care residents and 150 active cases among staff.

