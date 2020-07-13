Coronavirus: 23 days without a new case in Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

Monday marks 23 days in a row with no new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to Peterborough Public Health.

The last reported new case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was more than three weeks ago on June 20.

The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

There have been 95 cases since the pandemic was declared in early March, but there are currently no active cases.

Ninety-three of the 95 cases have been resolved. There have been two COVID-19-related deaths, the last reported in mid-April.

To date, more than 19,300 people have been tested for the virus, the health unit reported Friday.

A drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough continues weekdays until July 17. No appointment is necessary. Testing on the weekend is held at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

On Monday, Premier Doug Ford said much of the province will be entering Stage 3 of reopening this Friday.

