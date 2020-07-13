Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: 23 days without a new case in Peterborough area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 4:32 pm
Peterborough Public Health reports no new cases on Monday, the 23rd day in a row. Denis Balibouse / Keystone via AP, Pool

Monday marks 23 days in a row with no new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to Peterborough Public Health.

The last reported new case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was more than three weeks ago on June 20.

The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Read more: Peterborough Public Health continues to encourage mask-wearing but not mandate it

There have been 95 cases since the pandemic was declared in early March, but there are currently no active cases.

Ninety-three of the 95 cases have been resolved. There have been two COVID-19-related deaths, the last reported in mid-April.

To date, more than 19,300 people have been tested for the virus, the health unit reported Friday.

Trending Stories

drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough continues weekdays until July 17. No appointment is necessary. Testing on the weekend is held at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

On Monday, Premier Doug Ford said much of the province will be entering Stage 3 of reopening this Friday.

Coronavirus: Ontario’s Stage 3 reopening increases gathering limits as indoor dining, gyms permitted to reopen
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Peterborough CountyPeterborough Public HealthPeterborough coronavirusPeterborough COVID-19Hiawatha First NationCurve Lake First Nationhow many cases in Peterborough?
