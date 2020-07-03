Coronavirus: Drive-thru testing at Kinsmen Civic Centre extended another 2 weeks in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health announced late Thursday that the drive-through coronavirus testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre will continue next week.

The clinic will be open on weekdays from Monday, July 6, to Friday, July 17.

The health unit says those wishing to be tested on weekends can call the COVID-19 assessment centre at PRHC at 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

The hours of that assessment centre will also be changing as of July 6. The centre will soon be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

This comes after Ontario announced 165 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.