News

Coronavirus: Drive-thru testing at Kinsmen Civic Centre extended another 2 weeks in Peterborough

By Lindsay Biscaia Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 11:51 am
A drive-thru testing centre for COVID-19 was held in Havelock on Tuesday, June 9.
A drive-thru testing centre for COVID-19 was held in Havelock on Tuesday, June 9. Global News Peterborough file

Peterborough Public Health announced late Thursday that the drive-through coronavirus testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre will continue next week.

Drive thru testing in Peterborough a ‘success,’ pop-up sites planned for more rural areas
Drive thru testing in Peterborough a 'success,' pop-up sites planned for more rural areas

The clinic will be open on weekdays from Monday, July 6, to Friday, July 17.

The health unit says those wishing to be tested on weekends can call the COVID-19 assessment centre at PRHC at 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

The hours of that assessment centre will also be changing as of July 6. The centre will soon be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

This comes after Ontario announced 165 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Read more: Ontario reports 165 new coronavirus cases, lowest increase in deaths since late March

 

