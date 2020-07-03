Ontario reports 165 new coronavirus cases, lowest increase in deaths since late March

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 165 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 35,535.

“Locally, 31 of the province’s 34 public health units—every unit except Toronto, Peel and York—are reporting five or fewer cases, with 14 of them reporting no new cases at all,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“With 179 more resolved, there are 14 fewer active cases in Ontario.”

A total of 30,909 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 87 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Elliott said the province has processed over 24,000 additional tests.

Two new deaths were also announced Friday, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,682. That’s the lowest increase since March 31, when no deaths were reported.

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Thursday for Toronto, Ottawa, and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

16,283 people are male

18,974 people are female

1,738 people are 19 and under

10,379 people are 20 to 39

10,783 people are 40 to 59

6,722 people are 60 to 79

5,905 people are 80 and over

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,817 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is the same as Thursday. There are currently 44 outbreaks in long-term care homes, down by two.

The ministry also indicated there are 167 active cases among residents and 287 among staff.

