Mail-in ballots on the table for municipal voters in Regina with coronavirus concerns

For Regina residents who want to vote in this fall’s municipal election but have concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, mail-in ballots are expected to be an option.

In the past, mail-in ballots have been reserved for people out of town both during the advanced polls and on election day.

During council’s executive committee meeting Wednesday, city clerk Jim Nichol presented amendments to the Mail-In Ballot Bylaw that would expand the criteria to include eligible voters worried about COVID-19.

“Whether they don’t feel comfortable, whether they are potentially immunocompromised… We’re doing everything we can to ensure that people who want to vote have an avenue to vote during the pandemic,” Nichol told municipal politicians.

Council still has to approve the expanded mail-in ballot criteria when it meets at the end of the month. If the amendments to the bylaw pass, residents will be able to submit a witnessed application and a copy of signed government-issued photo ID by mail as well. Those who do not have such documentation will have the option of attending the city’s elections office — or having staff come to their homes, if there is a reason they can’t go out.

“An aggressive communications plan” around voting in Regina’s 2020 municipal election is expected to follow, Nichol said.

The candidate nomination period opens on Sept. 22.

The municipal election is set for Nov. 9. Nichol confirmed the intention is still to offer advanced polling and have 32 regular stations set up day-of.

