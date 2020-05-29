Mike O’Donnell will not seek re-election on Regina council

Send this page to someone via email

A four-term Regina, Sask., councillor says it’s time for someone else to lead the residents of Ward 8.

“I have done my best to be principled and work hard for the best interests of our community,” Coun. Mike O’Donnell said in a statement.

“Now it is time for another person to have the opportunity to listen and provide leadership for the ward.” Tweet This

The 14-year councillor announced on Friday he will not be seeking re-election in the Oct. 26 municipal election.

“The opportunity to represent one’s community, to affect change, to engage with residents and to offer direction — as a member of city council — is rewarding and demanding,” O’Donnell said. “But as I prepare to leave, I give thanks for the many opportunities to meet new people, to assist with problems and to provide a positive position of both hope and commitment for our community.”

As a councillor, O’Donnell led two National Infrastructure Summits and chaired the Olympic Torch Relay.

He’s advocated for safety in school zones, making the city more environmentally sustainable, and adding more dog parks in the city.

“I have taken the view that it is my responsibility to ensure we have principled, accountable people on council, capable of making difficult decisions and inspiring others,” O’Donnell said.

In addition to serving on council, O’Donnell serves as the co-chair on the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. He’s also served on the Municipalities of Saskatchewan Executive and Board, chaired the Regina Planning Commission and been a long-time board member for Wascana Centre Authority and the now Provincial Capital Commission.

