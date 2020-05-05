Menu

Canada

2020 municipal election preparations underway in Regina

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 4:03 pm
Polls are scheduled to be open on Nov. 9 for Regina city council and school board elections.
Polls are scheduled to be open on Nov. 9 for Regina city council and school board elections. File Photo / Global News

The City of Regina said it’s preparing for both city council and school board elections this fall.

Voters are expected to head to the polls on Nov. 9.

Election information is now available with the city’s launch of its election website.

“(It’s) an easy, one-step source of answers to any election-related question. Accessible web content is vital to ensuring candidates have information on how to run and eligible voters know where and how to vote,” chief returning officer Jim Nicol said Tuesday in a press release.

“We want candidates and voters to know that election preparation continues, and we anticipate the ability to vote in person in the fall, as usual, with appropriate precautions.”

Potential candidates can visit the website for an overview of the election process and the steps required to run. The official nomination period for candidates takes place from Sept. 22 to Oct. 7.

The city said election job opportunities will be posted in June.

Elections Regina said it will take every precaution necessary to ensure that safe physical distancing and sanitizing measures are in place to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

