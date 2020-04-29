Yard, garage sales off limits in Regina, Saskatoon amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Both the City of Regina and the City of Saskatoon are reminding residents that garage and yard sales are off limits at this time due the coronavirus pandemic.

With the summer fast approaching, the cities said they understand the temptation of clearing out household items but noted people need to think about safety first.

“The most important thing right now is to continue to prioritize the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and remind residents that this is a serious situation,” Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said.

“We must ensure we maintain social distancing to protect the health and safety of all Regina residents.”

Last week, the City of Saskatoon announced it was suspending garage and yard sales.

“Garage and yard sales are not critical public services, nor are they allowable businesses under the provincial public health order,” the city said in a press release.

“The order also requires us to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and to avoid gatherings with people from outside our immediate households. Updates will be made to the city’s web page as they are available.”

The City of Regina is also urging residents to hold onto items normally given to charities at this time of year.

Numerous charities across the province are not able to accept clothing donations until the crisis is over, the city said.

There have also been cases of drop-off bins being overloaded with donations because of the inability of charities to keep up.