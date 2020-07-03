Menu

Traffic

Woman facing charges in connection with collision in Fall River

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 4:44 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. The Canadian Press

A 64-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with a collision along Fall River Road on Thursday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to the crash involving a motorcycle and a SUV at around 5:35 p.m.

Police say the northbound SUV was turning left and the motorcycle, which was travelling southbound, struck the SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, but was charged under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act for failing to yield when making a left turn on the highway.

