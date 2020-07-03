Woman facing charges in connection with collision in Fall River

Send this page to someone via email

A 64-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with a collision along Fall River Road on Thursday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to the crash involving a motorcycle and a SUV at around 5:35 p.m.

Police say the northbound SUV was turning left and the motorcycle, which was travelling southbound, struck the SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, but was charged under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act for failing to yield when making a left turn on the highway.

