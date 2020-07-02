1 dead after fatal single-vehicle crash in Newport Corner, N.S.

A 28-year-old woman is dead after a single motor-vehicle crash in Newport Corner, N.S., on Wednesday, RCMP say.
At approximately 5 p.m., Nova Scotia RCMP officers, EHS and fire services responded to the crash near civic marker 170 on Highway 215.
First responders located a small passenger vehicle overturned on the side of the road.
The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 28-year-old woman from Porters Lake, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene.
An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene and the highway remained closed until late in the evening.
It has since reopened.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
