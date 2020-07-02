1 facing weapons charges after assault involving knives in Moncton: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

One man is facing charges after an assault on Wednesday in Riverview, N.B.

Codiac RCMP say that at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Frost Street over reports of an assault.

The Mounties say that knives weren’t actually used in the assault but that knives were involved. They did not elaborate further.

A 35-year-old man from Riverview, N.B., was taken into custody while another was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The 35-year-old is facing a weapon-related charge and will appear in court at a later date.

The man taken to hospital has since been released. He was not charged.

