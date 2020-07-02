Menu

Crime

1 facing weapons charges after assault involving knives in Moncton: RCMP

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 12:03 pm
Codiac RCMP officers stand outside a crime scene in Moncton, New Brunswick, in this file photo.
Codiac RCMP officers stand outside a crime scene in Moncton, New Brunswick, in this file photo. Courtesy of Wade Perry

One man is facing charges after an assault on Wednesday in Riverview, N.B.

Codiac RCMP say that at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Frost Street over reports of an assault.

The Mounties say that knives weren’t actually used in the assault but that knives were involved. They did not elaborate further.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating series of suspicious fires in northwestern New Brunswick

A 35-year-old man from Riverview, N.B., was taken into custody while another was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The 35-year-old is facing a weapon-related charge and will appear in court at a later date.

The man taken to hospital has since been released. He was not charged.

Global News Morning New Brunswick: July 2
Global News Morning New Brunswick: July 2
