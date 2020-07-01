Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating series of suspicious fires in northwestern New Brunswick

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 1, 2020 11:43 am
New Brunswick RCMP are investigating three suspicious fires. File / Global News

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a trio of suspicious fires in northwestern New Brunswick last week.

In a press release, police say that on June 23, 2020 at 3:30 a.m., officers of the Perth-Andover RCMP detachment and the Plaster Rock Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire on Main Street in Linton Corner.

Read more: N.B. RCMP investigating suspicious fire on Miscou Island

Later that morning, at approximately 5 a.m., both organizations responded to a second call of a home on fire on Anderson Road in Aroostook, N.B.

Both buildings were vacant and were destroyed by the fires.

Investigators have concluded that both fires are suspicious in nature and that the two incidents are connected.

On June 26 at around 3:20 a.m., Perth-Andover RCMP members and the Plaster Rock Fire Department once again responded to a report of a fire.

This time it was in a wooded area off Route 385 in Oxford, N.B.

Read more: Fire ravages vacant building in north end Saint John

Two camping-trailers and a camp that was under construction were completely destroyed.

That fire is considered suspicious but is not believed to be connected to the suspicious fires on June 23.

Perth-Andover RCMP along with the Provincial Fire Marshall’s office are continuing to investigate.

Anyone who may have been in the areas where the fires occurred and witnessed suspicious activity, or who may have information that could assist the investigation is asked to call police at 506-273-5000 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

