Weather: Heavy rain, possible thunderstorm watch for Central, North Okanagan

Heavy rain is expected to drench the Central and North Okanagan on Saturday afternoon.

In a special weather statement issued early Saturday, Environment Canada says an air mass over the region will become unstable in the afternoon, as an upper low-pressure system moves in from the north.

As a result, the national weather agency is forecasting that thunderstorms are likely to develop, resulting in 10 to 15 millimetres of rain in a short period of time.

Along with the Okanagan, the Fraser Canyon, Nicola and South Thompson regions were also placed under the special weather statement, which also noted the possibility of localized flooding.

The statement, which was announced at 4:38 a.m., says severe thunderstorm watches and warnings may be issued later Saturday for these dry-belt regions, “as the rainfall warning criterion is only 15 mm an hour. This is enough to cause localized flooding, particularly on sloping terrain.”

