Weather

Okanagan weather: Unsettled conditions return this weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 25, 2020 1:43 pm
Rain and the risk of thunderstorms returns on Saturday.
Rain and the risk of thunderstorms returns on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

Sunshine returned to start Thursday, but clouds are expected to slide in as temperatures spike into the upper 20s.

A carbon-copy setup is expected for Friday, with a chance of showers added into the afternoon, with a higher risk in the North Okanagan and Shuswap.

There is a chance of a few sprinkles in the Shuswap, Central and North Okanagan Friday afternoon.
There is a chance of a few sprinkles in the Shuswap, Central and North Okanagan Friday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

The weekend brings a return to unsettled weather, with a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm on Saturday, as an upper-level, low-pressure system passes by.

Daytime highs will drop into the 22 to 24 range over the weekend as showers continue into Sunday.

Sunshine returns on Monday, as daytime highs return to the mid-20s with a chance of showers returning mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

