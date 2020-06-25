3 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan, 9 people in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported three new novel coronavirus cases on Thursday, along with five more recoveries.

The new cases — two in the far north and one in Saskatoon — raise the overall total to 759. Officials said one case has been removed from the count as the person was from outside the province.

There are now 98 active cases in the province, health officials said — 54 in the far north, 32 in the south, 10 in Saskatoon and two in the north.

Nine people are in hospital — four in the south, three in the north and two in Saskatoon. Two people are in intensive care — one in Saskatoon and another in the north.

It’s the highest number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 since May 15, when nine people were in the hospital.

The five new recoveries raise total recoveries to 648.

Thirteen people in the province have died due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

107 people are 19 and under

260 people are 20 to 39

241 are 40 to 59

130 people are 60 to 79

21 people are 80 and over

Females make up 51 per cent of the cases, males 49 per cent.

Officials said 459 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 157 are travel-related, 100 have no known exposure and 44 are under investigation by public health.

Saskatchewan has completed 62,435 tests so far for the virus, up 579 from Wednesday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

