Health

Two more Manitoba restaurants dinged for public health violations during pandemic

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 10:44 am
Chaise Corydon is one of the Manitoba businesses fined for a violation of public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chaise Corydon is one of the Manitoba businesses fined for a violation of public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Matthew Guberman / Submitted

The wallets of two more Manitoba restauranteurs are $2,542 lighter after getting ticketed by the province this month for failing to comply with public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province released a health protection report Tuesday outlining the establishments that were ticketed and/or closed in recent months — mostly for public health violations.

Read more: Manitoba’s Phase 2 reopening amid COVID-19 will start June 1

Chaise Corydon in Winnipeg and Lee’s Buffet in Brandon are the latest scofflaws to be fined — in both cases for failing to comply with the province’s special health measures that came into place June 1, which was the start of Manitoba’s Phase 2 of reopening.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

In April, fines were set by the province at $486 for individuals and $2,542 for businesses that disobeyed public health orders, including social distancing rules, and limits on gathering sizes.

Read more: Winnipeg, Dauphin restaurants fined under Manitoba’s public health act

