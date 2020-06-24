Two more Manitoba restaurants dinged for public health violations during pandemic

The wallets of two more Manitoba restauranteurs are $2,542 lighter after getting ticketed by the province this month for failing to comply with public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The province released a health protection report Tuesday outlining the establishments that were ticketed and/or closed in recent months — mostly for public health violations.
Chaise Corydon in Winnipeg and Lee’s Buffet in Brandon are the latest scofflaws to be fined — in both cases for failing to comply with the province’s special health measures that came into place June 1, which was the start of Manitoba’s Phase 2 of reopening.
In April, fines were set by the province at $486 for individuals and $2,542 for businesses that disobeyed public health orders, including social distancing rules, and limits on gathering sizes.
