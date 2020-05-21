Winnipeg, Dauphin restaurants fined under Manitoba’s public health act

Send this page to someone via email

A seafood restaurant in Winnipeg and a chinese food restaurant in Dauphin are the latest to be fined under the current public health act in Manitoba.

Joey’s Only Seafood Restaurant on Regent Avenue was fined $2,542 on Wednesday for “failure to comply with the special measures prescribed in the Order by Chief Public Health Officer.”

In addition, Sung’s Restaurant in Dauphin was fined $486 for the same reason on May 5.

Manitoba’s current public health act states that restaurants cannot be open to patrons, although they can be open for take-out or for patio dining.

Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, and Premier Brian Pallister are expected to announce Phase 2 of the province’s reopening plan on Thursday.

