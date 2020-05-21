Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Winnipeg, Dauphin restaurants fined under Manitoba’s public health act

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 9:09 am
Two restaurants in Manitoba are the latest to be fined under the current public health act.
Two restaurants in Manitoba are the latest to be fined under the current public health act. Getty Images

A seafood restaurant in Winnipeg and a chinese food restaurant in Dauphin are the latest to be fined under the current public health act in Manitoba.

Joey’s Only Seafood Restaurant on Regent Avenue was fined $2,542 on Wednesday for “failure to comply with the special measures prescribed in the Order by Chief Public Health Officer.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In addition, Sung’s Restaurant in Dauphin was fined $486 for the same reason on May 5.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Manitoba’s gathering sizes to be increased starting Friday, say officials

Manitoba’s current public health act states that restaurants cannot be open to patrons, although they can be open for take-out or for patio dining.

Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, and Premier Brian Pallister are expected to announce Phase 2 of the province’s reopening plan on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobaCoronavirus in Winnipegmanitoba coronaviruswinnipeg coronavirusPublic Health Actrestaurants fined manitoba coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.