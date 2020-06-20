Canada’s coronavirus cases surpass 101K mark with Ontario, Quebec leading new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Ontario and Quebec, the two provinces that have accounted for a majority of Canada’s death toll and caseload ever since the pandemic began.

Overall, Canada reported 340 new cases of COVID-19 and 64 deaths on Saturday, for a total of 101,002 cases.

More than 8,400 people have died so far, while more than 63,000 cases are considered recovered.

The daily death toll experienced an artificial bump as 15 of Quebec’s 33 deaths on Saturday actually occurred prior to June 12, meaning Saturday’s death toll is 49.

Nearly 2.5 million tests have been conducted across the country.

Ontario saw 206 new cases on Saturday — the first time the province reported more than 200 cases in a week — for a total of 33,301. More than half of all active cases in Ontario have recovered.

Ontario also reported 31 new deaths — the largest single-day increase in deaths since June 6 — for a total of 2,595 fatalities.

Quebec — the hardest hit by the pandemic — saw 124 new confirmed cases of the virus and 33 deaths. Fifteen of the deaths occurred prior to June 12. Out of 54,674 provincial cases, 23,201 have recovered.

In Saskatchewan, active cases increased to 72, the highest they’ve been since May 26, which saw 77 active cases. In total, the province reported 726 cases of COVID-19 while 13 people have died and 639 have recovered.

Alberta reported 48 new cases and no new deaths, leaving its death toll at 152. There are more than 7,600 cases in the province, with 525 of them currently active.

Manitoba saw two new cases, raising its caseload to a little over 300. Seven people have died so far. The province has no hospitalizations as of Saturday, and Phase 3 of its reopening plan kicks off Sunday.

British Columbia had no new data to report on Saturday.

Atlantic provinces

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases for its 11th straight day. To date, Nova Scotia has confirmed 1,061 COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths. All but one active case have recovered.

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in New Brunswick, for a total of 164, as 27 active cases remain. Two people have died in the province so far.

All 261 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador remain resolved. Three people in N.L. have died from the virus. There were no new cases.

All cases resolved

Prince Edward Island, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon have all had their cases resolved for weeks now. Nunavut remains the only region in Canada that has yet to report a positive case of COVID-19.

Globally the novel coronavirus has resulted in more than 8.7 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 463,000 deaths, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. and Brazil collectively account for more than three million cases while the U.S. has the highest death toll so far.