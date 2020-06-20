Menu

Health

Coronavirus: hospitalizations dip as Quebec adds 33 more deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2020 12:49 pm
Updated June 20, 2020 12:55 pm
Pedestrians walk on Ste. Catherine street Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Montreal. Many Montrealers are still not wearing face masks as the government strongly recommends. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz.
Pedestrians walk on Ste. Catherine street Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Montreal. Many Montrealers are still not wearing face masks as the government strongly recommends. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press

The number of Quebecers in hospital due to COVID-19 continues to drop as the province added 33 new deaths due to the virus today.

Quebec health authorities also report 124 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total infected in the province to 54,674.

Authorities say 15 of the 33 deaths recorded today occurred before June 12. The province’s death toll is now 5,408.

READ MORE: Via Rail says face masks are mandatory for passengers as of June 23

The number of new cases and deaths has remained mostly stable, while hospitalizations have continued to drop, with 45 fewer today for a total of 529.

The number of patients in intensive care remains stable at 62.

The province reports that 23,201 have recovered from the virus.

