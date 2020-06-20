Ontario reports more than 200 coronavirus cases for 1st time in a week

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 206 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 33,301.

It’s the first time in a week that the province has reported more than 200 cases, though Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter that “we shouldn’t draw too many conclusions from one day’s data.”

“In fact, with 218 more resolved, we continue to see a persistent decline in active cases, with 12 fewer today and over 1,500 fewer active cases in the province as compared to early last week,” she added.

Thirty-one new deaths were also announced on Saturday, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,595.

A total of 28,468 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 85.5 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nearly 27,400 additional tests have been conducted — remaining near all-time highs — bringing the total number completed in the province to 1,151,319. Around 17,000 cases are under investigation.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 333, with 80 in intensive care and 63 on a ventilator.

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Friday for Toronto, Ottawa, and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,799 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario. There are currently 67 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

