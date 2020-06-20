Menu

Health

Alberta confirms 48 new COVID-19 cases Saturday; Edmonton and Calgary close in active numbers

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 20, 2020 6:30 pm
Alberta Health confirmed 48 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Alberta Health confirmed 48 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Getty Images

Alberta Health confirmed 48 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which brings active cases in the province to 525.

Thirty-nine people are in hospital, with six of them in intensive care.

Since Thursday, the provincial death toll has stood at 152.

Out of Alberta’s 7,673 total confirmed cases, 6,996 have now recovered, meaning that there have been 35 additional recoveries since Friday.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Edmonton recycling facility

As of Saturday, the Calgary and Edmonton zones now have nearly the same number of active cases, with 238 and 226, respectively.

For the rest of the active cases, the North zone has 32, the South zone has 22 and the Central zone has three. There are four active cases in an unknown zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Albertans with or without symptoms are encouraged to book a COVID-19 test through the provincial online portal.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

– With files from Allison Bench, Global News

