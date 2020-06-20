Alberta confirms 48 new COVID-19 cases Saturday; Edmonton and Calgary close in active numbers

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health confirmed 48 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which brings active cases in the province to 525.

Thirty-nine people are in hospital, with six of them in intensive care.

Since Thursday, the provincial death toll has stood at 152.

Out of Alberta’s 7,673 total confirmed cases, 6,996 have now recovered, meaning that there have been 35 additional recoveries since Friday.

As of Saturday, the Calgary and Edmonton zones now have nearly the same number of active cases, with 238 and 226, respectively.

For the rest of the active cases, the North zone has 32, the South zone has 22 and the Central zone has three. There are four active cases in an unknown zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Tips to protect yourself & others:

✅wear a mask when physical distancing isn't possible

✅try to have one person in the household do the shopping

✅avoid overcrowding in elevators/enclosed spaces

More tips: https://t.co/v0ZvzxwBwX

(2/2) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) June 20, 2020

Albertans with or without symptoms are encouraged to book a COVID-19 test through the provincial online portal.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

– With files from Allison Bench, Global News