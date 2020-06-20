New Brunswick reports 1 new coronavirus case in the Campbellton region

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The province said the new case is an individual between 50 and 59 in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) and is linked to the outbreak at Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care facility in Atholville.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick remains at 164 as a false positive test was detected in a previously confirmed case.

“This particular case, which was reported in Zone 5, has been removed from the count,” said the province.

A total of 135 people have recovered, including 14 related to the outbreak in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is 27. Two patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit.

As of Saturday, 40,255 tests have been conducted.

All areas of New Brunswick except Zone 5 are currently in the Yellow level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, which according to the government is aimed at the gradual reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the recovery plan.