Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick reports no new coronavirus cases Thursday, Zone 5 remains ‘orange’

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 1:38 pm
Updated June 18, 2020 1:44 pm
A woman wears a face mask and another does not as they wait in line outside a store on Sainte-Catherine street in Montreal, Sunday, May 31, 2020.
A woman wears a face mask and another does not as they wait in line outside a store on Sainte-Catherine street in Montreal, Sunday, May 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

New Brunswick reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.

According to the province, the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 164 and 135 people have recovered, including 14 related to the outbreak in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

READ MORE: 1 new coronavirus case identified in New Brunswick involving health-care employee

The province said there have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is 27. Two patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Thursday, 39,300 tests have been conducted.

“Public Health is no longer advising against non-essential travel to and from Zone 5,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus — 41 staff members at Campbellton Regional Hospital self-isolating

All areas of New Brunswick except Zone 5 are currently in the “yellow” level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, which is aimed at the gradual reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

Zone 5 remains at the orange level of the recovery plan.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesNew Brunswick
Flyers
More weekly flyers