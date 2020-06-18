New Brunswick reports no new coronavirus cases Thursday, Zone 5 remains ‘orange’

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.

According to the province, the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 164 and 135 people have recovered, including 14 related to the outbreak in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

The province said there have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is 27. Two patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit.

As of Thursday, 39,300 tests have been conducted.

“Public Health is no longer advising against non-essential travel to and from Zone 5,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a press release.

All areas of New Brunswick except Zone 5 are currently in the “yellow” level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, which is aimed at the gradual reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

Zone 5 remains at the orange level of the recovery plan.