Bill proposed to protect Alberta business tenants from eviction during COVID-19

Alberta has proposed legislation to stop business tenants from being evicted during the economic slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economic Development Minister Tanya Fir says the bill covers the period from March 17 to Aug. 31, and would stop landlords from raising rent and charging late fees on missed rent payments.

It’s in response to concerns that tenants are facing eviction because too many landlords are having trouble navigating or are declining to sign up for a federal rent-relief program.

Fir says both landlords and tenants are facing extraordinary difficulties and the legislation would help them work out agreements for mutual benefit.

In return for eviction protection, landlords and tenants would be responsible for hammering out full repayment plans.

The bill does not propose undoing any evictions or terminations that have already been gone ahead, and landlords could still evict tenants who broke the terms of their lease for reasons not linked to the pandemic.