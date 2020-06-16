Menu

Advertisement
Consumer

Bill proposed to protect Alberta business tenants from eviction during COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2020 5:48 pm
Updated June 16, 2020 5:53 pm
Commercial landlords would be ‘darn near brain dead’ to evict cash-strapped tenants: Kenney
WATCH (June 3): Premier Jason Kenney said commercial landlords would have to be 'darn near brain dead' to evict tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic because there are few other businesses stepping up to fill the void. He also pointed out Alberta's $67-million stake in the federal-provincial commercial subsidy program. Kenney said to stay tunes for further announcements.

Alberta has proposed legislation to stop business tenants from being evicted during the economic slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economic Development Minister Tanya Fir says the bill covers the period from March 17 to Aug. 31, and would stop landlords from raising rent and charging late fees on missed rent payments.

It’s in response to concerns that tenants are facing eviction because too many landlords are having trouble navigating or are declining to sign up for a federal rent-relief program.

Fir says both landlords and tenants are facing extraordinary difficulties and the legislation would help them work out agreements for mutual benefit.

In return for eviction protection, landlords and tenants would be responsible for hammering out full repayment plans.

The bill does not propose undoing any evictions or terminations that have already been gone ahead, and landlords could still evict tenants who broke the terms of their lease for reasons not linked to the pandemic.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario bans commercial evictions for some small businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta LegislatureJason KenneyAlberta GovernmentAlberta economyEvictionAlberta businesstanya fircommercial tenantsalberta tenants
