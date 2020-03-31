Alberta landlord fears financial challenges as protections for renters kick in

Send this page to someone via email

New protections for Alberta renters unable to make their payments because of COVID-19 will kick in Wednesday.

As of April 1, evictions for not paying rent or utility bills are not allowed in Alberta.

The province also put a stop to rent increases and late fees as long at the state of public health emergency is in effect. No one will pay late fees for missing rent payments over the next three months.

With tens of thousands of people expected to be laid off in Alberta because of the pandemic, the measures are meant to protect those who can’t pay their bills.

“This is a balanced but strong package,” Premier Jason Kenney said March 27. Tweet This

Calgary landlord Savannah Mortensen is among those who are a little concerned.

“I’m a single mom. I already have to pay for my own home and my daughter and myself. I’m not working,” Mortensen told Global News.

She says she can’t afford to carry two mortgages long-term and is worried what will happen if the crisis continues for several months.

Mortensen already gave the tenant of her Calgary condo a pass on April’s rent.

“I know that he works in the restaurant industry so he was not working anymore and I was not really sure at that point what the government was going to be doing with funding.”

Canadians have been told they can apply to have their mortgage deferred but there is no guarantee they will be approved.

Mortensen says she has been trying for two weeks but her bank hasn’t gotten back to her.

For now, she’s making due and trying to help her tenant but says she can’t much longer.

