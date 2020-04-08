Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: A closer look at Alberta’s relaunch strategy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2020 4:13 pm
Updated April 8, 2020 4:14 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney releases province’s COVID-19 models during broadcast address
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney released data modelling for the COVID-19 pandemic during an address to the province Tuesday.

Albertans are expected to learn more details Wednesday afternoon about what Premier Jason Kenney calls the province’s relaunch strategy.

The plan focuses on gradually boosting the economy while preventing a second wave of COVID-19.

During a televised address Tuesday, Kenney stressed the strategy can’t come into effect until social distancing rules are relaxed. Current models suggest that won’t be until the end of May.

READ MORE: ‘Probable’ Alberta COVID-19 model predicts 400-3,100 deaths: Kenney

Kenney said the strategy takes information from countries like Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea, which have had more success than other nations in terms of economic activity and viral spread.

Here are some preliminary details about the strategy:

Mass testing

Kenney said testing is the foundation of the strategy, and the plan is for Alberta to conduct as many as 20,000 COVID-19 tests a day. New tests will be used to identify positive cases and those with immunity in a more timely fashion.

Alberta announces more aggressive COVID-19 testing measures
Alberta announces more aggressive COVID-19 testing measures

Close contacts

Kenney said Alberta will have more precise tracing of close contacts of those who are infected.

Border screening

Kenney said he feels Canada waited too long to close its borders, especially to countries with high levels of infection. He said Alberta will deploy a “much more rigorous approach than the federal government has in screening and quarantining international arrivals.”

‘He outlined a triple threat’: Political scientist Duane Bratt reacts to Kenney’s address
‘He outlined a triple threat’: Political scientist Duane Bratt reacts to Kenney’s address

Watching closely

The premier said Alberta will use technology to help enforce quarantine orders. He says that could include using smartphone apps when appropriate.

Masks

Kenney said Alberta plans to “encourage and facilitate the use of masks in crowded public spaces, like mass transit.”

READ MORE: Should you wear a face mask? Coronavirus prompts debate over effectiveness 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsAlberta economycoronavirus canadaCoronavirus UpdatesCOVID-19 AlbertaMasksAlberta COVID-19 Modellingcovid-19 second waveAlberta coronavirus predictionsAlberta COVID-19 relaunch strategyAlberta relaunch strategyCellphone monitoring
