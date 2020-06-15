Police say south Edmonton strip plaza fire was ‘deliberately set’

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating a fire that broke out at a strip plaza in south Edmonton earlier this month.

Carolin Maran, a spokesperson for Edmonton Police Service, said investigators have determined the blaze at 99 Street and 47 Avenue was deliberately set.

The call came in just after 5 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, and seven crews responded to the scene, with the first arriving four minutes after the initial call.

Officials said the fire appeared to have started on the roof of the building.

No one was at the building when the fire broke out and there were no injuries, officials said at the time.

Maran said the cause remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about suspicious people or vehicles in that area between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on June 6 are asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile device. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

–With files from Allison Bench, Global News