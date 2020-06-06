Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Fire

Crews respond to early morning fire at south Edmonton strip mall

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted June 6, 2020 4:50 pm
Fire crews responded to a fire at a strip mall on 99 Street in Edmonton on Saturday, June 6, 2020. .
Fire crews responded to a fire at a strip mall on 99 Street in Edmonton on Saturday, June 6, 2020. . Les Knight / Global News

Edmonton fire crews were called to an early morning fire at a strip mall at 99 Street and 47 Avenue on Saturday.

The call came in just after 5 a.m. and seven crews responded to the scene, with the first arriving four minutes after the initial call.

Officials said the fire appeared to have started on the roof of the building.

READ MORE: Police seeking tips on suspicious fire at south Edmonton fitness facility

It was declared under control just after 10 a.m. but one team remained on scene to extinguish hot spots.

Fire crews remained on scene at a fire at 99 Street and 47 Avenue on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Fire crews remained on scene at a fire at 99 Street and 47 Avenue on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Global News

No one was at the building when the fire broke out and there were no injuries, officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

EPCOR and ATCO have shut off utilities and businesses are closed as investigators work to determine a cause.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton fireSouth Edmonton fireStrip mall fireEdmonton fire serviceedmonton strip mallEdmonton Strip Mall Fireedmonton fire 99 street
Flyers
More weekly flyers