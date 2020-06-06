Crews respond to early morning fire at south Edmonton strip mall

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton fire crews were called to an early morning fire at a strip mall at 99 Street and 47 Avenue on Saturday.

The call came in just after 5 a.m. and seven crews responded to the scene, with the first arriving four minutes after the initial call.

Officials said the fire appeared to have started on the roof of the building.

It was declared under control just after 10 a.m. but one team remained on scene to extinguish hot spots.

Fire crews remained on scene at a fire at 99 Street and 47 Avenue on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Global News

No one was at the building when the fire broke out and there were no injuries, officials said.

EPCOR and ATCO have shut off utilities and businesses are closed as investigators work to determine a cause.