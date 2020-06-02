Police seeking tips on suspicious fire at south Edmonton fitness facility

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police issued a plea for help from the public on Tuesday as officers continue to investigate what they say was a suspicious fire at a south-side fitness facility last month.

At about 5 a.m., on Saturday, May 16, firefighters were called to put out a fire at the facility near 41 Avenue and 101 Street.

“Witnesses nearby heard a loud explosion and observed a bright orange flash at the west-facing rear doors of the fitness club, before contacting 911,” police said in a news release.

Police later took over the investigation and said Tuesday that “multiple gas jerry cans were discovered on scene by investigators following the blaze.”

As of Tuesday evening, the fitness facility was still fenced off.

Anyone who may have seen someone filling up a number of jerry cans with gasoline between May 13 and May 16, or who may have information about the fire, is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.