Coronavirus cases in Canada inch toward 100,000 mark

As provinces slowly shed coronavirus-related restrictions, Canada saw COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to trend downward on Sunday.

The death toll rose by 26 to 8,146, while the national caseload increased by 376. There are now close to 99,000 cases across the country, with most of them in Quebec and Ontario.

Official figures from Sunday also include 13 deaths reported by Quebec, dating prior to June 6.

Sunday’s also the third time in a month the daily death toll was below 30. Active cases number a little more than 30,000, while more than 60,000 people are considered recovered.

Ontario and Quebec both saw daily case counts under 200, with Ontario reporting 197 COVID-19 cases and Quebec reporting 128.

The two provinces also account for all deaths announced on Sunday — Ontario reported 12 while Quebec reported 14. Ontario has seen more than 2,500 people die from COVID-19.

Quebec accounts for 64 per cent of the national death toll, with more than 5,200 deaths. The province is set to ease more restrictions on Monday.

Alberta reported 50 new cases and no new deaths, leaving its death toll at 150 and caseload at over 7,400.

Saskatchewan reported one new case as active cases continued to remain low. The province has seen 665 cases and 13 deaths so far.

Manitoba reported one new case but it is unclear if that is lab-confirmed or presumptive. The province has seen 290 cases and seven deaths so far.

No new cases

The Atlantic provinces reported no new cases or deaths on Sunday. Nova Scotia marked five days in a row with no new cases, while New Brunswick saw no new cases for the first time in seven days.

Newfoundland and Labrador has two active cases left.

The Northwest Territories, the Yukon, and Prince Edward Island have all seen their cases resolved for weeks now. Nunavut remains the only place in Canada that hasn’t reported a positive case of COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus has resulted in more than 7.8 million cases around the world and more than 432,000 deaths, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. accounts for the highest caseload and death toll in the world, followed by Brazil.