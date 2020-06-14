Active cases remain low after 1 new coronavirus case reported in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

One new coronavirus case was reported in Saskatchewan on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 665.

Health officials say the new case is in Saskatoon.

Recoveries remain at 628 after no new recoveries were reported.

Active cases in the province rose to 24 — nine each in Saskatoon, 10 in the far north, two each in Regina and the south region, and one in the north region. There are no active cases in central Saskatchewan.

Two people are in the hospital, one of which is receiving inpatient care in the north while another person is in the ICU in Saskatoon.

Thirteen people have died in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

98 people are 19 and under

237 people are 20 to 39

200 are 40 to 59

112 people are 60 to 79

18 people are 80 and over

Males make up 48 per cent of the cases, females 52 per cent.

Officials said 401 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 146 are travel-related, 80 have no known exposure and 38 are under investigation by public health.

Saskatchewan has completed 55,656 tests so far for the virus, up 534 from Saturday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

