Coronavirus: Nova Scotia goes 5 days in a row with no new cases

For the fifth day in a row, Nova Scotia isn’t reporting any new coronavirus cases.

In a news release, the province said no new cases were identified on Saturday, keeping the total number of cases at 1,061.

There were no new resolved cases or deaths reported, so the province’s active case total remains at three.

Of the three active cases, two individuals are in hospital with one in an intensive care unit.

The province says the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 569 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.

Day cares to reopen Monday

Licensed child-care centres and family daycare homes are allowed to reopen on Monday at 50 per cent capacity.

The province says they can move up to 100 per cent if they are able to meet public health’s COVID-19 guidelines for child care settings.

“I want to thank daycare operators and employees across the province for their patience and their hard work to ensure our children are returning to a place where they can safely learn and play with their peers,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement.

“I also want to thank parents and caregivers for adapting to having their children at home or making other arrangements. I know it wasn’t easy.”

Family daycare homes will open at full capacity. All facilities must follow COVID-19 guidelines outlined by public health.

There are no scheduled COVID-19 press briefings next week as chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang self-isolates after returning from New Brunswick for a skin cancer treatment.

